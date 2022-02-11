Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, February 10, eight ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine, the JFO press center wrote on Facebook.

"Russian occupation forces continue to ignore the agreements reached on July 22, 2020 within the Trilateral Contact Group," the report says.

Not far from Pisky, the enemy opened fire three times, using grenade launchers of various systems.

In the direction of Zaitseve, Russian mercenaries opened fire from automatic grenade launchers, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms.

Not far from the village of Hranitne, the occupiers fired at Ukrainian defenders, using large-caliber machine guns.

Near the village of Taramchuk, Russian mercenaries used an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop three VOG-17 shots.

On the outskirts of Popasna settlement, the enemy fired large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

In the direction of Vodiane, Russian mercenaries fired from small arms.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties.

The Ukrainian defenders returned fire to the enemy's armed provocations, using weapons not banned by the Minsk agreements.

As of 07:00 on February 11, no ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders keep the situation under control and continue to carry out tasks to repel and deter the armed aggression by the Russian Federation.