Ukraine must receive certain security guarantees

We need to talk about Ukraine's security guarantees today.

this was stated at a briefing following the talks of advisers to the leaders of the "Normandy format" in Berlin on the night from Thursday to Friday, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We need to talk about guarantees for Ukraine's security today. Without an end to the war, there can be no European security system in Ukraine," Yermak said.

And, of course, today Ukraine's energy security is part of the overall security. We consider Nord Stream 2 as part of this energy security. Ukraine must receive certain guarantees. We believe that our partners will fulfil their obligations and Ukraine will receive guarantees. not only economic but also general security," he said.