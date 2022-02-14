Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine six times

Over the past day, February 13, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine six times, using the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the occupiers fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. Towards Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from small arms. Outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries fired grenade machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions. On the outskirts of Vodiane, the armed formations of the Russian Federation used 120mm mortars," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

Moreover, enemy UAVs, probably Orlan-10, were spotted crossing the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Joint Forces reported no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, February 14, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.