Occupiers violate ceasefire near Stanytsia Luhanska

As of 07:00, February 16, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire once, using the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian mercenaries fired 82mm mortars on the outskirts of Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk). Joint Forces sustained no casualties," the JFO press center posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, February 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire four times, using the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements twice.

Towards Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from antitank missile systems.

Towards Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers.

Near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns on Ukrainian positions.

Outside Stanytsia Luhanska, the occupiers used 82mm mortars.

Joint Forces members suffered no casualties.