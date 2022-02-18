Kyiv reports 4,538 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 4,538 new COVID-19 cases on February 17, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A total of 4,538 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. Twenty people have died. Overall, 8,846 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases has reached 424,753," the mayor wrote.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv over the course of the past day are 2,611 women aged 18-90 years, 1,583 men aged 18-95 years, 164 girls and 180 boys aged between two months and 17 years.

According to Klitschko, 91 patients with coronavirus, 171 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized on February 17.

At the same time, 1,941 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 356,049 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 34,938 new COVID-19 cases on February 17.