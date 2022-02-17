ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
COVID-19 in Ukraine: 33,330 daily cases confirmed Feb 16

Over the past 24 hours, 33,330 new confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded across Ukraine.

"As of February 16, 33,330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus (including 2,837 cases involving children and 961 – medics) were registered in Ukraine," the statement said.

Also for the past day, 3,284 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 259 people succumbed to the virus, and 27,441 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 4,637,260 people contracted the coronavirus, 3,866,755 recovered, and 103,824 people died.

A total of 19,235,891 PCR tests have been performed.

As of February 15, Ukraine’s health officials confirmed 31,513 daily cases.

