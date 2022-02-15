COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 29,724 new cases

Over the last day, 29,724 new coronavirus cases were detected across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of February 14, a total of 29,724 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 2,393 involving children and 884 – medics) were registered in Ukraine," the statement said.

Also over the last days, 305 lethal cases were recorded, as well as 23,235 recoveries.

Across the country, 1,889 coronavirus patients were hospitalized.

Throughout the entire pandemic period, 4,572,417 people contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine, while 3,811,630 recovered and 103,255 died.

Also, 19,113,493 PCR tests were run.