Ukraine reports 41,229 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 41,229 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 41,229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 10 (including 3,369 cases among children and 1,247 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 236 COVID-related deaths, 3,936 hospitalizations, and 20,850 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 10.

As many as 4,462,970 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,750,826 have recovered, and 102,403 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,920,897 PCR tests have been performed.

Read more: COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 38,257 new cases Feb 8

A total of 41,694 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Ukraine on February 9.