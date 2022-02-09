ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8680 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
4 635 62

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 38,257 new cases Feb 8

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 38,257 new cases Feb 8

In the past 24 hours, 38,257 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of February 8, a total of 38,257 new confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine (including 3,308 involving children and 1,076 – medical workers)," the report said.

The ministry says over the past day, 4,385 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 240 died, and 17,063 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic period 4,380,047 people in Ukraine contracted the virus, 3,713,348 recovered, and 101,187 died. Also, 18,758,148 PCR tests were run across the country.

Read more: COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 23,378 new cases

Ministry of Health (400) statistics (539) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 