COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 38,257 new cases Feb 8

In the past 24 hours, 38,257 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of February 8, a total of 38,257 new confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine (including 3,308 involving children and 1,076 – medical workers)," the report said.

The ministry says over the past day, 4,385 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 240 died, and 17,063 recovered.

Throughout the entire pandemic period 4,380,047 people in Ukraine contracted the virus, 3,713,348 recovered, and 101,187 died. Also, 18,758,148 PCR tests were run across the country.

Read more: COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 23,378 new cases