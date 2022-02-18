DPR Head Pushilin, LPR Head Pasechnik Announce Civilian Population Evacuation To Russia Due To Alleged Offensive Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine (оновлено)

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, and the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, have announced the evacuation of the civilian population to Russia in connection with the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This is indicated in statements posted on Pushilin's website and the Luhansk Information Center.

"The armed forces of the Donetsk People's Republic, having experience in conducting military operations, are in constant combat readiness, are fully capable of protecting the civilian population and infrastructure. Nevertheless, when the enemy shells the population centers of the republic, the lives and health of our citizens may be endangered. Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation was organized," he said.

He also stated that in recent months they have been recording daily an increase in the number of military personnel and lethal weapons by Ukraine, including Smerch and Urahan multiple launch rocket systems, NLAW rocket kits, as well as Javelins and Stingers along the entire contact line.

Pushilin also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in combat formations and are ready for the forceful capture of the Donbas.

Besides, Pushilin said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi would soon give an order to the military to go on the offensive, to implement a plan to invade the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk "People's Republics".

"First of all, women, children and the elderly are subject to evacuation. We kindly ask you to listen and make the right decision. Temporary departure will save the life and health of you and your loved ones. By agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation in Rostov region, places for receiving and accommodating our citizens are ready. The evacuees will be provided with everything necessary. All conditions have been created at the checkpoints for a quick transition," Pushilin said.

The Luhansk Information Center also published a statement by the head of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" Leonid Pasechnik.

The head of the LPR notes that in order to prevent civilian casualties, he calls on residents of the "republic" who do not have mobilization orders, and are not involved in the life support of social and civilian infrastructure, to leave for the territory of the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

Besides, Pasechnik instructs the heads of territories, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services to ensure an organized evacuation of social facilities and help the population to be delivered to border checkpoints.

According to him, the Russian Federation is ready to provide an organized reception and accommodation on its territory for residents of the "Luhansk People's Republic".

"Once again I appeal to all men capable of holding weapons in their hands - to stand up for their land," he summed up.