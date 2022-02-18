ENG
News Photo Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
Queues due to "evacuation" in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

After the announcement of the "evacuation", queues at ATMs and gas stations lined up in occupied Donetsk.

Relevant photos and videos were published in the telegram channel "Typical Donetsk", Censor.NET reports.

There are queues at ATMs all over the city. People are trying to withdraw cash from cards.

Read more: USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

Queues due to evacuation in occupied Donetsk 01
Queues due to evacuation in occupied Donetsk 02
Queues due to evacuation in occupied Donetsk 03

Just as crowded at the gas station. According to eyewitnesses, gas stations are overcrowded throughout the city.

