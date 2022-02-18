Queues due to "evacuation" in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO&PHOTOS
After the announcement of the "evacuation", queues at ATMs and gas stations lined up in occupied Donetsk.
Relevant photos and videos were published in the telegram channel "Typical Donetsk", Censor.NET reports.
There are queues at ATMs all over the city. People are trying to withdraw cash from cards.
Just as crowded at the gas station. According to eyewitnesses, gas stations are overcrowded throughout the city.
