Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine

The Russian Federation has decided to deport its diplomatic staff from Ukraine. The Russian embassy in Kyiv said the evacuation had already begun.

"The evacuation of staff has already begun," he told Russian media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has previously stated that it intends to remove employees of embassies and consulates general "for security reasons."

