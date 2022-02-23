ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12185 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
19 642 81
Russian embassy (51) Russia (9725) evacuation (368) diplomats (55)

Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine

The Russian Federation has decided to deport its diplomatic staff from Ukraine. The Russian embassy in Kyiv said the evacuation had already begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

"The evacuation of staff has already begun," he told Russian media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has previously stated that it intends to remove employees of embassies and consulates general "for security reasons."

Read more: Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Russia withdrawn for consultations – Ukraine's MFA

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 