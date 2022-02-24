Russian troops struck at center of Uman. VIDEO

A shell hit the central part of Uman, killing a cyclist and five others in hospital.

"Russians are killing civilians from the air. This is Uman. A cyclist has died," the statement said.

According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Oleksandr Skichko, a shell hit the central part of the city.

One civilian was killed and five others were hospitalized.

He also noted that the Uman district announced the evacuation of the population within a radius of the military unit - 30 km from Rozsyshok.

- Mass collection points for those without cars: at the exit from Uman on the highway Stryi - Izvarine near the WOG gas station. Buses will be waiting there.

- For those who are on their own transport: go on the highway H-16 to the circle, turn to Talne (near the bus station). Representatives of the RSA will coordinate there.