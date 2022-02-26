ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17062 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
22 316 44
Russian Army (6200) war (20322) Kyiv (1670) Mykhailo Podoliak (47)

Situation in Kyiv is 100% controlled. Local battles continue, army holds the defense, - Podoliak

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Situation in Kyiv is 100% controlled. Local battles continue, army holds the defense, - Podoliak

The situation in Kyiv is 100% controlled. Local battles continues, the Ukrainian army is defending.

The adviser to the head President Office Mykhailo Podoliak reported about it, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Hromadske".

As of the morning of February 26, the Russian army lost more than three and a half thousand soldiers, more than two hundred - in captivity, Podoliak said.

Watch more: Two shells hit the SBU regional building in Chernihiv. VIDEO

Commenting on the situation in Kyiv, People's Deputy People's Servant Mariana Bezuhla said: "As of now, after a difficult night, Kyiv is under the control of the Ukrainian state. The saboteurs are being neutralized. Watch and act."

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 