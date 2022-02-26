8 739 3
Enemy ammunition hit warehouses in Solomyansky area, security guard died, - NSDC
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In the Solomyansky district as a result of the ammunition hit a fire broke out in two warehouse buildings with an area of about 700 square meters.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NSDC.
"Kyiv. On February 26, at 08:30 in Solomyanskyi district on 69 Volynska Street, a fire broke out in two warehouse buildings on an area of about 700 square meters with further spread to nearby garages. The fire was caused by ammunition. During the fire the body of a security guard of one of the warehouses was found," the statement reads.
20 people and 5 people were involved in the extinguishing NSDC equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...