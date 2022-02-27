ENG
Russian troops robbed a bank in Kherson. ВIДЕО

The Russian invaders began to rob banks in Kherson.

The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

The video shows one of the branches of PrivatBank in Kherson.

"The invaders began to stupidly rob banks in Kherson and take out all the valuables from the cells of the Ukrainians! On the video - one of the branches of PrivatBank in Kherson. Be damned and die in the next battle with our Heroes!"

