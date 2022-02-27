Kiev region: 9 people died, 60 civilians and military wounded, - Kuleba

Nine people died and 60 have been taken to hospitals in the Kyiv region since the start of full-scale Russian aggression as of 12 noon on Sunday.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba on Facebook.

"A total of 60 people, both civilian and military, have been taken to the region's hospitals since the beginning of February 27. We have 9 fatalities," Kuleba wrote.

According to him, in the morning there is heavy shelling in Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin.

At 8:30 a report was received that a 9-storey building in Bucha had been hit. The fire was localized. Russian equipment was gathering, fighting was taking place in the morning. Fighting with Russian troops was taking place in the Borodyanka territorial community. communities of Fastiv district and their settlements are under our control. In the territories of Fastiv, Kalinov and Glevakhiv TG measures are being taken to identify and destroy the enemy's DRG," Kuleba said.

He noted that there is no damage to critical infrastructure.

"Territorial defence - Vyshgorod and Bucha battalions took the battle. Brovary and Boryspil perform tasks in certain positions. No casualties. One wounded," - said Kuleba.

The head of the regional administration added that the food units of educational institutions provide cooking for the local population and territorial defence forces.

"Institutions with round-the-clock stay of children are provided with everything necessary. In general, the situation in Kyiv region is completely under control," Kuleba stressed.

