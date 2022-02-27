Kherson defence continues, enemy landing near Black Sea destroyed, - General Staff

An air offensive is underway, during which the enemy continues to shell military and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 13:00 on February 27, 2022.

It is noted that from 00:00 on February 27, the Russian occupiers launched 5 air and 16 missile strikes.

Another center of concentration of the occupying forces was the Republic of Belarus:

- 10 helicopters from 15 AAs, based in the settlement of Ostrov, Pskov Region, as well as 2 An-124 aircraft of the Air and Space Forces were transferred to the Machulishchi airfield;

- to the BARANOVYCHY airfield - four Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Having regrouped troops, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the direction of Kyiv. The defense forces of the capital are successfully defending the city.

The commander of theKyiv defence is Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of the defense of the city is the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Serhiy Sobko.

"The enemy continues to commit war crimes, shelling the peaceful Ukrainian cities of KHARKIV and BALAKLEY. The desperate defence of the Kherson city continues," the statement said.

Groups of the Black Sea Fleet of the RF Armed Forces were withdrawn from naval bases with the task of striking the surface forces of the Ukrainian Navy.

It is also noted that the enemy attempted to land a naval landing in the Black Sea region. Enemy landings destroyed.

Units of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces are also involved in hostilities.