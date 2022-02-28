Ukraine leadership managed to begin the process of intercepting the military initiative, - Danilov

One of the main tasks of the Ukrainian information resistance is to inform the people of Russia and relatives of the Russian military about the real situation with the number of victims and prisoners.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danylov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The plan of the Russian invasion was built on the principles of their Nazi predecessors - lightning passage of armoured mechanized columns deep into the territory, destruction of critical infrastructure, blockade of large cities (Odesa, Dnieper, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Melitopol, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv). "Using the DRG to create a situation of panic and chaos and to conduct special operations to destroy the country's leadership. The central point of Putin's invasion plan was to capture the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and create a puppet government controlled by Russia.

According to Danilov, none of the goals of Russia's plan has been achieved.

"There was a rebuff in all directions. But heavy fighting continues. In this regard, I would like to draw attention to the fact that the issue of information counteraction is of particular importance during the war.

Read more: Kherson defence continues, enemy landing near Black Sea destroyed, - General Staff

Currently, one of the critical problems for the Moscow military leadership is the need to hide the real losses of the invading troops, which are constantly increasing, and which is becoming increasingly difficult to hide. Therefore, one of the main tasks of the Ukrainian information resistance is to inform the people of Russia and relatives of the Russian military about the real situation with the number of victims and prisoners, "the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed.

"Our goal is to shake the enemy on its territory, to raise the level of protest mood inside Russia on the need to immediately end the war. To fight on enemy territory with all possible tools of influence - through communication with acquaintances and relatives living in Russia, use social networks and popular publics, create disorganizing video and textual content and convey it to the Russian military, work with the national republics of Russia.

Thus, it can be stated that the Ukrainian national mobilization, the Ukrainian resistance to an aggression is growing and growing stronger every day, and every day we are closer to our final victory," he concluded.