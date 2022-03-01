110022 277
Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region, Suspilne Chernihiv said with reference to Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defence.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region. Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defense, confirmed the information to Suspilny. More details later," the Suspilne Chernihiv said in Telegram.
Log in to forum of Censor.NET
Please wait...