Belarusian troops enter Chernihiv region – media

Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region, Suspilne Chernihiv said with reference to Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defence.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Belarusian troops have entered Chernihiv region. Vitaliy Kyrylov, a representative of the regional department of the Pivnich (North) territorial defense, confirmed the information to Suspilny. More details later," the Suspilne Chernihiv said in Telegram.

Read more: Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration