Armed Forces Opportunities grow: help comes, - Reznikov

The Russian occupiers feared a disgraceful defeat and began to commit crimes against humanity.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear Ukrainians!

Before, I didn't even think about how many hours a week?

It turned out - 168.

168 hours. For a whole week now, Ukraine has been repelling the Russian occupiers.

No one. Realize this. No one. Neither in Russia nor in the West did I believe that we would last a week.

The only ones who believed were you and me. By February 24, two-thirds of Ukrainians were convinced that in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion, we would survive.

Today such - almost 90%.

This is the result of the heroism of our defenders. This is the result of the professional actions of our command.

This is the dedication of each of you.

Our doctors, rescuers, communal workers, railway workers, journalists, financiers are holding their front. The country has not stopped and is fighting.

I would like to emphasize the heads of military and civil administrations and mayors who are at the forefront today. Chernihiv, Sumy, Konotop, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Mykolayiv are the outposts of Europe.

Our army has already destroyed thousands of occupiers. And so much enemy equipment that it would be possible to arm the armies of several countries.

The capabilities of our Armed Forces are growing, help is coming. Terror fighters showed themselves brilliantly in many areas.

Our air aces have already become legends. Paratroopers, infantry, artillery - all prove that Ukrainians are the best.

Yesterday I called on the citizens to resist completely. We need to destroy enemy communications. These are the metastases he is trying to spread across our land.

The Russian occupiers feared a disgraceful defeat and began to commit crimes against humanity. They are shelling hospitals, killing women and children. This is no longer an army - these are ordinary cowards and terrorists.

There are still many challenges ahead. There will be blood, tears, pain.

But now, more than ever, we have every reason to be confident. And those who are nearby.

We will definitely win.

Glory to Ukraine!"- said Reznikov.