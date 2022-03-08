Child died of dehydration in Mariupol – Zelensky

A child died of dehydration in Mariupol, which was blocked by Russian troops.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In Mariupol, for the first time in decades, apparently for the first time since the fascist invasion, a child died of dehydration. Hear me today, dear partners! From dehydration. A dead child. In 2022!" he said in a video message on Tuesday morning.

According to Zelensky, "the invaders again bombed Sumy. Air bombs. Our peaceful city, which has never threatened Russia in its history! Kind, quiet, sincere Sumy! Which turn into hell."

Read more: Humanitarian corridor for Sumy should be launched on Tuesday, first column to start moving at 10:00 – Vereschuk. ВIДЕО

"Mariupol is a peaceful and hardworking city without any internal malice. It was cordoned off. Blocked. And they are deliberately exhausted. They are specially tortured. Communications are deliberately disconnected. Food and water are deliberately cut off," he said.