Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsinkov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"The air alarm was not alarmed! There were explosions in Frankivsk. The military and the SES are working. Details later! Respond to the sirens," Martsinkov wrote.

Residents of the social network in comments under the mayor's post note that the explosions took place near the airport.

"The enemy has struck in Frankivsk. Please do not share photos and videos of the explosions! We understand why the alarm system did not work," the mayor said later in a video message.