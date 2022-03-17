Civilians, including US citizen, killed in Russian shelling of Chernihiv

Civilians, including one US national, have been killed during Russia’s artillery attack on Chernihiv city, northern Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, the enemy has once again treacherously attacked the civilian population of Chernihiv. Enemy’s artillery ammunitions hit unarmed people just on the street in one of the residential areas in the city centre," Chernihiv police chief Volodymyr Nidzelskyi posted on Facebook.

According to preliminary information, there are killed and wounded people, a US citizen among them.

Police are at the scene, helping the victims and recording all the circumstances of the war crime.

As reported, 14 civilians were killed in Chernihiv on Wednesday, March 16, while standing in queue for bread.

Read more: Russian invaders lost about 14,000 troops – Ukraine's General Staff