Russian invaders lost about 14,000 troops – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian invaders lost about 14,000 troops between February 24 and March 17.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a statement posted on Facebook.

In addition, the enemy lost 444 tanks, 1,435 armoured fighting vehicles, 201 artillery systems, 72 MLRS, 43 air defence systems, 86 aircraft, 108 helicopters, 864 helicopters, 364 vehicles, three ships/boats, 60 fuel tankers, and 11 tactical UAVs.

Data is being updated. The calculation is complicated by intense hostilities.