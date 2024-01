Two Russian planes were destroyed in the sky of the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Skhid Air Command.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We start the morning with good news. At night, two enemy planes were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region by means of air defense of the Air Force," the command said on Thursday on Facebook.

