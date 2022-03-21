115 children killed, 148 injured in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began

Russian troops have killed 115 children in Ukraine since February 24, according to data provided by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of the morning of March 21, 2022, the confirmed number of children killed a result of the full-scale Russian invasion stood at 115. The number of injured children grew to 148. The largest number of victims has been recorded in Kyiv region - 58, Kharkiv region - 38, Donetsk region - 29, Chernihiv region - 31, Mykolaiv region - 22, Kyiv city – 16, Zhytomyr region - 15, Sumy region – 14, and Kherson region – 15," the PGO’s press service wrote on Telegram.

In addition, regular airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure and residential areas by the Russian armed forces damaged 530 educational institutions. Of which, 72 were completely destroyed. The most damaged schools and kindergartens are in the Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Mykolaiv region, Sumy region, Kherson region, and Kyiv. In addition, more than 40 children's facilities were destroyed and damaged, including medical facilities, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.

Data on losses are being clarified as the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

Read more: More than 3M Ukrainians forced to leave for European countries – Podoliak

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.