Podoliak called on international community to increase supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine

Adviser to the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on the international community to increase supplies to Ukraine of air defense systems and ammunition for jet systems, as well as to impose an embargo on oil imports from Russia and close ports for Russian ships.

"Dear partners! Do you not want to dream of the dead eyes of murdered Ukrainian children and feel the garrison of Mariupol? Only four steps: modern air defence if you can't cover the sky; cruise missiles/ammunition for heavy jet systems; tough oil embargo; total closure of ports for Russian ships", - Podoliak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russia's total losses amount to about 15,600 people, 101 aircraft, over 500 tanks since war start – General Staff