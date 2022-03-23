Belarus closes Ukrainian consulate in Brest and expels diplomats

The decision to close the Consulate General of Ukraine in Brest was made.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel WAR - Russia Ukraine Donbas.

Only five employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission will remain in Belarus, the rest are to leave the country in the near future.

The Ukrainian embassy will continue to work in Belarus in the 1 + 4 format, ie the ambassador and four employees, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry added.

