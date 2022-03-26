ENG
Occupiers in Mariupol go door-to-door looking for "Nazis"

In the western part of Mariupol, which is now under the control of the occupiers, sweeps began.

 As Censor.NET reports, this was told by Mariupol City Council with reference to local media.

It is known that in the western part of Mariupol, which is now under the occupiers' control, sweeps began. According to local residents, Russians began to walk around the surviving houses, conducting a census.

"When nobody opens, they just breaking down the doors. Conducting searches. Asking locals who are the Nazis here, who served in Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are for Ukraine, where their parents are and so on", - locals say.

