"We will fight to the last," the commander of "Azov" Prokopenko about defense of Mariupol

Despite the overwhelming forces of the enemy, the fighters of the Azov Regiment are trying to conduct successful operations in Mariupol, to counterattack and not sit in a dead defense, trying to impose their initiative to worsen the situation of the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the Azov Regiment, Hero of Ukraine Denis Prokopenko (call sign Radis) told Dmitry Gordon in an interview.

"Despite the situation in Mariupol, the personnel does not lose hope. All the guys are cheerful. We are ready to fight to the last. As promised to fulfill the military order, to remain faithful to the oath. We will fight here to the last drop of blood," he said.

He noted that Azov fighters do not tire of burning enemy tanks, destroying enemy infantry, which has already run out, which is losing strength every day and its offensive pace is fading.

"Currently, the situation in Mariupol is extremely difficult but controlled... We will keep it to the last. We believe and know that sooner or later the unblocking will take place. I do not want to tell many military secrets now. Let it remain classified as "secret". The highest military and political leadership is also working on this. This operation will be a success, and we will survive, "the commander said.

"The enemy is constantly trying to bring new reserves into battle, but is constantly getting hurt by our units, surrenders en masse, does not want to go forward. They are cold, hungry, naked, barefoot, and have no desire to fight," said Prokopenko.

"Even though the city battles have been going on for the second week, we are trying to control the situation in full and keep everything under control. And every day we send more and more occupiers to hell trying to seize the house, the street. And Mariupol will be Ukrainian, "the Azov commander said.