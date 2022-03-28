ENG
Next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to take place in Istanbul today

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to hold another round of negotiations in Turkey on March 28-30.

This was announced on Facebook by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, David Arahamiya, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, at the next round of talks on video, it was decided to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30. Details later," he said.

