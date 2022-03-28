ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11683 visitors online
News World Sanctions against Russia
57 321 660
Italy (166) propaganda (345) Russia (9593) sanctions (1647)

Ovsyannikov's propagandist in West presses pity and asks to lift sanctions for Russians: "There is no sugar on store shelves"

News Censor.NET World

овсяннікова

Russian propagandist Marina Ovsyannikova, who went live with an anti-war poster on Channel One, called sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine "Russophobia" and asked Western countries to lift them.

Ovsyannikov criticized sanctions against Russia live on Italian television,  as reported by Censor.NET.

She said the sanctions were aimed at ordinary people. This significantly worsens their lives.

Watch more: Russia planning to move further to Europe – Zelensky in Swedish parliament. VIDEO

"Russophobia is unacceptable. Russian people should not be collectively responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. This is solely the fault of Vladimir Putin," said the Russian propagandist.

Ovsyannikovs propagandist in West presses pity and asks to lift sanctions for Russians: There is no sugar on store shelves 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 