After Russian invasion Ukraine suffered losses of 564.9 billion dollars, - Minister of Economy Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has calculated the amount of Ukraine's current losses in the war with Russia, including $ 119 billion in infrastructure losses.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the Facebook page of the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

" 564.9 billion dollars. This is the sum of the one-time losses that Ukraine has suffered since the Russian invasion. There are at least two methods for calculating them. The first is the assessment of losses from direct destruction, the second is the calculation of losses from the general impact of hostilities, that is all the consequences, including deteriorating economic situation in the country, rising unemployment, blocking trade, declining consumer demand, etc., the statement said.

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, for now the structure of damage is next:

- $119 billion – losses of infrastructure (almost 8 thousand km of roads, dozens of railway stations, and airports are destroyed and damaged );

- $112 billion – GDP losses in 2022;

- $90,5 billion – losses of the civilian population (10 million square meters of housing, 200 thousand cars, food security for 5 million people);

- $80 billion – losses of enterprises and organizations;

- $54 billion – losses of direct investments in the Ukrainian economy;

- $48 billion – losses of the state budget.

"It should be noted that the numbers change every day and, unfortunately, they are growing. That is why Ukraine, despite all obstacles, will seek to recover compensation from the aggressor. Both by court decisions and by transferring to our country frozen assets of Russia. Evil will certainly be punished and Russia will feel the full weight of its own criminal actions on the territory of Ukraine", said the Minister of Economy.