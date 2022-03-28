ENG
Putin cannot be tried for war crimes while he is Russian president, - Venediktova

It is impossible to open criminal proceedings against Russian President Vladimir Putin for committing war crimes while he is in office.

This was stated at a briefing in Kyiv, by General Prosecutor Iryna Venediktova, Censor.NET reports.

"I have repeatedly stated that the greatest war criminal of the 21st century is Vladimir Putin. But have we opened a criminal case against him? He has functional immunity," Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General added: "Pursuant to the norms of international and national law, we cannot initiate specific proceedings while he is the President of the Russian Federation."

