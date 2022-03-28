Opposition Platform — For Life terminates activity, - Rabinovych's statement

The party "Opposition Platform for Life" has announced its closure.

The corresponding statement of the co-chairman of the party Vadym Rabinovych was published on the website of the political force, Censor.NET reports.

"We have always talked about peace. The party was built as a party of peace! But now there is no peace! The party is closed! The war changes everything! The world before February 24 and after is two different worlds!" it is spoken in the statement.

Rabinovych claims that now is the time to forget about ratings and party interests, end disputes and care only about bringing peace.

According to Rabinovych, he is in Israel.

"I flew on February 3 at the official invitation of the Israeli parliament to meet with parliamentarians. The whole course of my visit and meeting - everything was published on social networks. After the illness and the operation, I am not fully operational yet", he said.

It will be recalled that on March 19, the National Security and Defense Council suspended the activities of parties with ties to the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council concerns the following parties: "Opposition Platform - For Life", "Sharia Party", "Nashi", "Opposition Bloc", "Left Opposition", "Union of Left Forces", "State", "Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine", "Socialist Party of Ukraine", "Socialists" Party, "Volodymyr Saldo Bloc".