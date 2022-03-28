ENG
Irpin liberated from Russian occupiers, - mayor Markushin. VIDEO

Irpin, Kyiv region, was liberated from the occupiers.

Mayor Oleksandr Markushin spoke about the dismissal of Irpen on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Our Irpin has been liberated from Moscow's evil !!! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders! Eternal memory to the fallen Heroes!" - Markushin noted.

