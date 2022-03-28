Irpin liberated from Russian occupiers, - mayor Markushin. VIDEO
Irpin, Kyiv region, was liberated from the occupiers.
Mayor Oleksandr Markushin spoke about the dismissal of Irpen on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Our Irpin has been liberated from Moscow's evil !!! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders! Eternal memory to the fallen Heroes!" - Markushin noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password