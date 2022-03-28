ENG
Occupiers tortured 7 people in Zaporizhia

The bodies of seven men and women with stab wounds were found during firefighting in the occupied town of Polohy.

As Censor.NET reports, this was posted by the police of the Zaporizhia region.

The bodies were found by State Emergency Service of Ukraine officers who put out the fire in a residential building.

"Rescuers found 7 male and female corpses with signs of violent death, namely stab wounds to the chest and injuries due to heat", said in a statement.

Investigators are now identifying the victims. They have launched an investigation into "premeditated murder".

It will be reminded, earlier the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that some mayors who were kidnapped in Ukraine by the Russian occupiers were found dead.

