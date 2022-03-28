Podoliak on information about poisoning of negotiators: There are many speculations now

All members of the negotiating team are working normally today.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office, stated this in a commentary provided to the media, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Ukrinform".

Thus, he commented the information published earlier by the mass media that the participants of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, in particular the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, were poisoned by an unknown chemical substance.

"All members of the negotiating group are working as usual today. There is a lot of information speculation in the information field, various conspiracy theories and elements of various information games. That is why I would like to repeat that the members of the negotiation groups are working as usual today," Podoliak said.

As previously reported, Bellingcat journalists stated that three participants in Ukraine's talks with Russia have symptoms of chemical poisoning. Moreover, the media reported that a member of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Rustem Umerov, was poisoned. However, Umerov disproved this information and assured that he was fine.

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul on March 29-30.