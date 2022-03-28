Abramovych and two other participants in Ukraine's talks with Russia have symptoms of chemical poisoning, - Bellingcat

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovych and two other delegates who took part in talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of March 3-4 have symptoms of chemical poisoning.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was informed by Bellingcat investigative journalists.

"Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation who took part in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of March 3-4, 2022, experienced symptoms of chemical weapons poisoning. One of the victims was a Russian businessman Roman Abramovych", the statement said.

Read more: Lavrov: Russia does not want Western mediation in negotiations

Bellingcat journalists remind us that Abramovych took part in the talks, which were also attended by the People's Deputy of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Earlier, several media outlets reported that Umerov was allegedly poisoned. The deputy himself denies it. "I'm fine. Here is my answer to all the rumors spread by the tabloids. Please do not trust unverified information. We have an information war going on," he tweeted on the morning of March 28.

According to investigators, the night after the talks, three members of the talks experienced symptoms of poisoning - inflammation of the skin and sharp pain in the eyes. The symptoms did not subside until morning. The next day, they left Kyiv for Lviv, and from there traveled through Poland to Istanbul to continue negotiations.

Read more: We never make compromises with Russia which can lead to disintegration of Ukraine, - Zelensky

Bellingcat reports that members of the delegation asked investigators to help recruit chemical weapons specialists to conduct the examination. And experts have concluded that the symptoms are a sign of poisoning by an unidentified chemical weapon.

An alternative version of the appearance of symptoms is the use of microwave radiation.

Symptoms in the delegation gradually disappeared over the next week, according to Bellingcat.