The aggressor country does not want Western countries to mediate in its negotiations with Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhii Lavrov told about it, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

Lavrov said the negotiation between Russia and Ukraine is a "chance for diplomacy." At the same time, the Russian minister said that Russia does not want to see Western states as intermediaries, saying that "they have already shown themselves."

It will be reminded, the representative of the Ukrainian delegation David Arahamiya reported that the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations won't begin today, March 28, because of problems with logistics. The talks are scheduled to start at 10 am on Tuesday, March 29.

