Enemy aircraft took off from Crimea to Mykolaiv
In the Mykolaiv area the air alarm because of the approaching enemy aircraft is declared.
The chairman of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim reported about it on telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.
"Enemy aircraft flew from the Crimea to Mykolayiv. The number is unknown. They will work at very low altitudes," he said.
Kim called on all residents of the region to take shelter.
The mayor of Mykolaiv Alexander Senkevich specified that it is a question of enemy planes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password