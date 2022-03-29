Enemy aircraft took off from Crimea to Mykolaiv

In the Mykolaiv area the air alarm because of the approaching enemy aircraft is declared.

The chairman of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim reported about it on telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Enemy aircraft flew from the Crimea to Mykolayiv. The number is unknown. They will work at very low altitudes," he said.

Kim called on all residents of the region to take shelter.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Alexander Senkevich specified that it is a question of enemy planes.