Round of heads of delegations on the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process has begun, - Podoliak
A round of heads of delegations on the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process has begun in Istanbul.
Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, announced this on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.
"Round of heads of delegations. David Arahamiya and Volodymyr Medinsky. On the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process. Delegations are working in parallel on the whole range of controversial issues," he said.
