Ukraine in negotiations with Russian Federation in Istanbul insists on international norms of treatment of prisoners, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul insists on compliance with international standards of warfare and the treatment of prisoners of war, and each violation will be carefully recorded and investigated in details.

This was stated by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Kyrylenko during a break between meetings of the Ukrainian group of negotiators, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has very clearly stated its position on compliance with international laws on the treatment of prisoners of war. All incoming information is checked in detail by the Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kyrylenko said.

He stressed that in case of violations, appropriate legal decisions will be made on those servicemen who will violate the rules of treatment of prisoners of war.

"At the same time, we expect, and it was stated to the Russian side, to comply with these international agreements (on the treatment of prisoners of war. - Ed.) by the Russian Federation", said Kyrylenko.

Mykola Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stressed that the rules of war must be observed by both sides - "not only Ukraine".

"Any cases will be investigated in detail by the relevant legal authorities and will have appropriate legal consequences. This is the principled position of Ukraine", Podoliak said.