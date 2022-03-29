Ukraine proposed a new system of security guarantees. Guarantor countries may be United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel, - Arakhamiya

Ukraine's security guarantees should be similar to NATO's 5th article.

This was announced by the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation after the end of the talks, Censor.NET informs.



🔸 A key requirement of the agreement is clear security guarantees for Ukraine, which should be similar to NATO's 5th article. That is, if Ukraine is the object of aggression, we have the right to demand consultations within three days, if they do not lead to anything, the guarantor countries must help with weapons and even close the sky;



🔸 If these key provisions can be consolidated, Ukraine will be in a position to consolidate its status in the form of permanent neutrality, non-alignment and non-nuclear;

🔸 There are unresolved issues with temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Crimea, and Sevastopol, so international security guarantees will temporarily not work in this area;



🔸 It is very important: we have written directly in this agreement that all guarantor countries must help Ukraine to join the European Union as soon as possible.



🔸 As for the occupied Crimea, it is proposed to fix the positions of Russia and Ukraine, and to hold bilateral talks on the status of the peninsula for 15 years.

"The issue of security in Europe has given a big crack, it does not work.

We came up with an official offer. I must say at once that we have not signed anything, we are simply conveying our position as negotiators to Russia.

About the new system of security guarantees for Ukraine. We insist that this should be an agreement that will be signed by all security guarantors who will ratify (parliaments), so as not to repeat the mistake made in the Budapest Memorandum that turned out to be just a piece of paper.

We want it to be a working international mechanism with concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, where the guarantor countries will be similar to NATO's 5th article, but even stricter because there is a motivation mechanism. We say that consultations should take place within three days, it could be aggression, a hybrid war, a disguised war in any format.

After that, the guarantor countries must provide us with military assistance, armed forces, armaments, closed skies - all that we need so much now and we cannot get.

This is our proposal. Who do we see among the guarantors - the UN Security Council (Britain, China, Russia, USA, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, Israel).

We propose to join the guarantee agreement freely: if other countries want to join, we will give them such a legal right.

Of course, we have unresolved issues with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Crimea, so the guarantees will not work temporarily in these areas. Some countries have already given preliminary approval, but we are waiting for official announcements.

This is the system on which we want to build a new future for Ukraine in terms of security.

These guarantors should also help Ukraine to join the EU", said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamiya, at a briefing after talks with Russia.