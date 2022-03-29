We propose to resolve Crimea issue through diplomacy within 15 years, - Podoliak

The Ukrainian side offers the Russian Federation to clearly record the desire of the parties to resolve the issue within 15 years exclusively through bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with the Russian Federation, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"As for Crimea, it is proposed to clearly record the desire of the parties to resolve the issue within 15 years exclusively through bilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia. It is also proposed not to resolve the issue of Crimea by military means. Only political and diplomatic efforts," Podoliak wrote.

