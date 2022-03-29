"Not as much as Russian's, but not small", - Arestovych on human losses of Ukraine in war

During Russia's war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian side suffered significant losses among the military. But he will not reveal their exact figure until the end of the war.

As reported by Censor.NET, adviser to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych told about that in an interview to ВВС Ukraine.

In particular, he explained why Ukraine hardly mentions the loss of personnel in the war against Russia.

"The numbers, of course, are there. I know them almost to the nearest person, but I will not name them. Until the end of the war… Because no army in the world mentions its losses during the war. It is simply forbidden. This is a state secret, first of all. And secondly, it can help the enemy to assess the effectiveness of his actions", said Arestovych.

At the same time, according to him, calling their losses, the Russian side is lying.

"Yes, they are lying, underestimating these figures 10 times. We can lie too. We only said the number of victims after the air raids on the first day. It should have been reported that the first victims are already there - 46 people died. And then - it's a military secret. It's just suicide - to reveal such data during the war. After the war, we will publish this information about each person - this is Ukraine, there is nothing to hide, even if we wanted to do it", said Arestovych.

He added that Ukraine is suffering losses, and they are considerable.

"Not as much as Russian's, but not small", Arestovych noted.