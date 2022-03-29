Azov soldiers destroyed 3 tanks and 1 BMP in Mariupol on March 29
Soldiers of Azov regiment reported their results on March 29 on the defense of Mariupol
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Twitter of Azov.
"Soldiers of "Azov" regiment destroyed 3 enemy tanks and 1 BMP today. One of the tanks was destroyed with Molotov cocktails. The fight continues," the report says.
