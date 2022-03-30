Canadian parliamentarians voted for visa-free travel with Ukraine

Most members of the Canadian Federal Parliament supported the immediate abolition of the visa regime with Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Deputies voted in favor of the report of the Standing Committee of the Parliament of Canada, whose members previously supported the introduction of a visa-free regime with Ukraine.

"We call on the Government of Canada to introduce a visa-free travel regime from Ukraine to Canada, including the rapid issuance of electronic travel permits," the report said.

Deputies also recommend that the government "increase the number of staff so that delays in the reception of migrants don't become even longer due to the current humanitarian crisis."

Read more: Grateful for possible additional financial support from Canada - Zelensky held talks with Trudeau

In addition, the adopted document calls on the government to "support Ukrainians and other residents of the country affected by the conflict." "We condemn the unprovoked attack on Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in clear violation of international law," the report said.

The decision to introduce a visa-free regime is the responsibility of the government. However, legislators can express political support and ask the executive to consider a particular issue.