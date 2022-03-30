In Mariupol, occupiers raped a woman in front of her 6-year-old son

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers raped a woman in front of her 6-year-old son. The victim died of her injuries.

Yulia Smirnova wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Mariupol. The woman was raped every day in front of her 6-year-old son.

And Nastya writes that her friend died today. Terrible bleeding, tears. Unfortunately, could not save. The son was left alone with a lock of gray hair.

It's just painful. No apologies to the Russians. To no one and never!" the message reads.

